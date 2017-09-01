Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 04:10 Photo ID: 3125975 VIRIN: 170109-O-QJ442-215 Resolution: 706x1056 Size: 521.8 KB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2017 Program on Terrorism and Security Studies Alumni Community of Interest Group Infographic, by Stan Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.