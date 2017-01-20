SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Spc. Shaun Garcia, a civil affairs specialist with the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment, browses through golf clubs at the Hui ‘O Na Wahine Thrift Shop here, Jan. 20, 2017. The Hui ‘O Na Wahine Thrift Shop, located at Schofield Barracks, has a selection of various household goods, including dishware, children’s items and clothes. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:31
|Photo ID:
|3124940
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-TH981-001
|Resolution:
|1584x1052
|Size:
|518.09 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hui Thrift Shop benefits community [Image 1 of 7], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT