Fort Bliss primary care clinics attain NCQA recognition

Dr. Bart Winter, family practice physician, speaks to Yiratiz Colon-Reyes, a military spouse, during a medical visit to the Family Care Clinic at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Medical Center, Jan. 24. The SFMC is home to Soldier Care which was recently recognized as a National Committee for Quality Assurance Level III Patient-Centered Medical Home and the Pediatrics and Family Care Clinics which were recognized as NCQA Level II PCMHs. (U.S. Army photo by Marcy Sanchez)

