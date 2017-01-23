(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM [Image 3 of 9]

    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter pilots assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a training flight at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 23, 2017. Aviators hone their skills during many hours in the simulator and on flights to build and maintain readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 16:39
    Photo ID: 3121094
    VIRIN: 170123-A-PG801-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM [Image 1 of 9], by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM
    16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Black Hawk
    FORSCOM
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army Aviation
    National Park Service
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Mount Rainier
    UH-60M Black Hawk
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Helicopter
    Apache
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Pacific Northwest
    Puget Sound
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    AH-64E Apache
    Mount Rainier National Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT