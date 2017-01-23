U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter pilots assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a training flight at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 23, 2017. Aviators hone their skills during many hours in the simulator and on flights to build and maintain readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 16:39
|Photo ID:
|3121094
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-PG801-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 16th CAB aviators build readiness at JBLM [Image 1 of 9], by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT