SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada – Dan Rodriguez, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron deputy base civil engineer, climbs a crack in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada, June 26, 2015. Rodriguez has been climbing for over 35 years, and has climbed all over North America. (Courtesy photo provided by Dan Rodriguez)
This work, Belay on! Climbing classes offered at Peterson [Image 1 of 2], by Richard Kotecki, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
