(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    Continuing Promise 2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170124-YL073-038 (Jan. 24, 2017) MAYPORT, Fla. - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Rock, attached to Naval Station Everett, Wash., serves breakfast to Rear Adm. Linda R. Wackerman, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT), in a Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT) during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) pre-deployment training at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120961
    VIRIN: 170124-N-YL073-038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CP17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT