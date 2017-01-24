170124-YL073-038 (Jan. 24, 2017) MAYPORT, Fla. - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Rock, attached to Naval Station Everett, Wash., serves breakfast to Rear Adm. Linda R. Wackerman, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT), in a Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT) during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) pre-deployment training at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Continuing Promise 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

