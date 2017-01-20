Inagural Parade

A crowd watches the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support Of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Derrick Maragh)

