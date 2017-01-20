(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Reserves Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) Officers and chiefs from Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine Education and Training Command (NR-NMETC) pose at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) headquarters during a three-day leadership symposium. NR-NMETC is an echelon 4 command that reports directly to NMETLC and trains Navy Medicine Reserve doctors, nurses, administrators and corpsmen across the country. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    This work, Navy Reserves Navy Medicine Education and Training Command, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NR-NMETC Ensures Reserves Remain Ready by Bringing the Schoolhouse to the Student

