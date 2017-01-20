SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) Officers and chiefs from Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine Education and Training Command (NR-NMETC) pose at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) headquarters during a three-day leadership symposium. NR-NMETC is an echelon 4 command that reports directly to NMETLC and trains Navy Medicine Reserve doctors, nurses, administrators and corpsmen across the country. (Courtesy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 13:24
|Photo ID:
|3120857
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-ZZ999-0011
|Resolution:
|5312x2988
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Reserves Navy Medicine Education and Training Command, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
