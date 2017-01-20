Navy Reserves Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) Officers and chiefs from Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine Education and Training Command (NR-NMETC) pose at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) headquarters during a three-day leadership symposium. NR-NMETC is an echelon 4 command that reports directly to NMETLC and trains Navy Medicine Reserve doctors, nurses, administrators and corpsmen across the country. (Courtesy photo/Released)

