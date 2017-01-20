NR-NMETC Ensures Reserves Remain Ready by Bringing the Schoolhouse to the Student

Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) Officers and chiefs from Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) Officers and chiefs from Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine Education and Training Command (NR-NMETC) pose at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) headquarters during a three-day leadership symposium. NR-NMETC is an echelon 4 command that reports directly to NMETLC and trains Navy Medicine Reserve doctors, nurses, administrators and corpsmen across the country. (Courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Larry Coffey, NMETLC PAO

SAN ANTONIO – Navy Reserve-Navy Medicine Education and Training Command (NR-NMETC) held its annual leadership symposium at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston (JBSA-FSH) Jan. 20-22.

NR-NMETC is an echelon 4 command that reports directly to NMETLC and trains Navy Medicine Reserve doctors, nurses, administrators and corpsmen across the country to help them better perform their life-saving mission and ensure the Navy and Marine Corps maintain a fit and ready force.

Approximately 15 of NR-NMETC’s 27 staff attended the annual symposium, which is used in large part as a strategic planning session. This is where the command’s senior officers and senior enlisted staff map out their goals and objectives for the year and decide how best to execute their training strategy, said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jeff Tabor, NR-NMETC senior enlisted leader (SEL).

“Members come from all over the country for the leadership symposium,” Tabor said. “I drove in from Little Rock (Arkansas), and the others came from all corners of the country to get it going.”

What they “got going” was a plan to ensure quality training continues to be delivered to the student’s front door.

“We bring the schoolhouse to the student,” Tabor said. “We send instructors on the road to deliver training to Navy Reserve Medicine instead of the commands sending the students to a school house. Two of the courses we facilitate are TCCC (Tactical Combat Casualty Course) and the Trauma Nurse Corps Course (TNCC).”

Tabor said the senior officer and enlisted from the NR-NMETC headquarters element also drill quarterly at NMETLC. Junior officers and enlisted who live further away drill at their local Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) but travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the annual symposium.

Another way NR-NMETC supports Navy Medicine and NMETLC is by providing reserve manpower support to NMETLC and its subordinate commands. For example, several enlisted reserve personnel in 2016 performed their annual two-week drill supporting training efforts at the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) in Pensacola, Florida; Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at JBSA-FSH; and at Naval Special Operations Medical Institute (NSOMI) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Tabor, a healthcare administrator and program director for the Arkansas Trauma Communication Center and Hand Trauma Telemedicine Program, said NR-NMETC’s planning sessions in San Antonio are paying dividends for the command, Navy Medicine and the Navy. The latest came during professional development training NR-NMETC coordinated at Newport, Rhode Island, in the Damage Control trainer.

“About two dozen officers and enlisted from across the country spent a weekend doing shipboard training in the get-wet trainer,” Tabor said.

NR-NMETC also traveled to Florida and New York to deliver training.

“We did a weekend DFA (Director for Administration) symposium at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida. And we gave a new provider course at NOSC New York City. We brought in a dozen new Navy Reserve providers and trained them to work in a NOSC clinic doing annual physicals, PFA (Physical Fitness Assessment) screenings, Line of Duty Exams (for personnel injured while in a drill status), and medical retention review packages that are required for all reenlisting reservists. These personnel will drill at NOSCs all across the country.”