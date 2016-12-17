(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016 [Image 2 of 22]

    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Daisha Sosa 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Guests offer condolences to Annie Glenn during the Celebration of Life of Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., at the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2016. Having flown 149 combat missions in World War II and the Korean War, Glenn became the first man to orbit the earth in 1962. After retiring from the space program, Glenn was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974 to represent the state of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daisha R. Sosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:20
    Photo ID: 3120502
    VIRIN: 161217-M-ZJ622-0178
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016 [Image 1 of 22], by LCpl Daisha Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016
    Celebration of Life for Sen. John H. Glenn, Jr., Dec. 17, 2016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ohio State University
    Marine Corps
    Sen. John H. Glenn Jr.
    Annie Glenn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT