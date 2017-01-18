170118-N-KC128-0431 AT SEA (January 18, 2017) Members of the USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) conduct routine operations at sea during, which they hosted Business Executives for National Security Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3117676 VIRIN: 170118-N-KC128-0431 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.57 MB Location: AT SEA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cheyenne hosts bussines leaders [Image 1 of 12], by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.