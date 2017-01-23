(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tornado damage on MCLB Albany [Image 1 of 5]

    Tornado damage on MCLB Albany

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Nathan Hanks 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    A structure housing military vehicles is severely damaged after a tornado strikes Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Jan. 23, 2017. A line of strong thunderstorms produced a tornado that passed through the Albany, Georgia community and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany carving a path of destruction leaving the landscape strewn with broken trees, downed power lines and damaged structures, Jan. 22, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado damage on MCLB Albany [Image 1 of 5], by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

