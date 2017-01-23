Tornado damage on MCLB Albany

A structure housing military vehicles is severely damaged after a tornado strikes Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Jan. 23, 2017. A line of strong thunderstorms produced a tornado that passed through the Albany, Georgia community and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany carving a path of destruction leaving the landscape strewn with broken trees, downed power lines and damaged structures, Jan. 22, 2017.

