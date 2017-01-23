A structure housing military vehicles is severely damaged after a tornado strikes Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Jan. 23, 2017. A line of strong thunderstorms produced a tornado that passed through the Albany, Georgia community and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany carving a path of destruction leaving the landscape strewn with broken trees, downed power lines and damaged structures, Jan. 22, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 20:39
|Photo ID:
|3117658
|VIRIN:
|170123-M-UF252-629
|Resolution:
|2018x1200
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tornado damage on MCLB Albany [Image 1 of 5], by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
