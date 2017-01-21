U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcus J. Hubbard, left, and Lance Cpl. Nicholas A. Rodriguez, both flightline mechanics assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, conduct cold weather corrosion prevention on a CH-53E Super Stallion during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. The corrosion prevention was conducted to ensure the safety and operability of the aircraft during the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3117565 VIRIN: 170121-M-WP334-0039 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 13.41 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMH-464 Marines Conduct Corrosion Prevention during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.