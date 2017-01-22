HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor

A CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 lands in snow during Exercise Frigid Condor near Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 22, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

