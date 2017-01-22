A CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 lands in snow during Exercise Frigid Condor near Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 22, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 19:10
|Photo ID:
|3117508
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-WP334-0259
|Resolution:
|5591x3728
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT