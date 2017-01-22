(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 3 of 15]

    HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor

    BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    A CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 lands in snow during Exercise Frigid Condor near Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 22, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s operational readiness in extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:10
    Photo ID: 3117508
    VIRIN: 170122-M-WP334-0259
    Resolution: 5591x3728
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-464 Marines Conduct Flight Operations during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    HMH-464
    II MEF
    Marines
    Frigid Condor

