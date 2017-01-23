Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:31 Photo ID: 3117449 VIRIN: 170123-M-FK947-110 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.96 MB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Pendleton Flooding 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.