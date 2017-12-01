(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Nelson's surfman pinning

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Nelson, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, looks down at his surfman check that was presented to him during a ceremony at the station in Newport, Ore., Jan. 12, 2017.

    The surfman check is engraved with his name, surfman number and date, as well as the surfman insignia.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Johanna Strickland.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Nelson's surfman pinning [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

