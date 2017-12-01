Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Nelson's surfman pinning

Petty Officer 1st Class Lucas Nelson, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, looks down at his surfman check that was presented to him during a ceremony at the station in Newport, Ore., Jan. 12, 2017.



The surfman check is engraved with his name, surfman number and date, as well as the surfman insignia.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Johanna Strickland.

Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Location: NEWPORT, OR, US