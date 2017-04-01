Col Quy Nguyen’s ability to focus on the task at hand and stay positive impresses Maj. Edith Coon, AFIMSC chief of financial operations and integration. “He’s very good at balancing family and work,” Coon said. (U.S. Air Force photo by James J. Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 11:31
|Photo ID:
|3116435
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-VX985-003
|Resolution:
|600x353
|Size:
|71.29 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel’s American dream started in Vietnam [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Colonel’s American dream started in Vietnam
LEAVE A COMMENT