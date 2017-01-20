The Washington D.C. Metro Police Color Guard march towards the reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:19 Photo ID: 3116377 VIRIN: 170120-D-IR342-0360 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 9.22 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.