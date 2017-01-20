(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    2017 Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Abigayle Marks 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Vice President Michael R. Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence walk towards the reviewing stand with their family during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 07:12
    Photo ID: 3116180
    VIRIN: 170120-D-IR342-0581
    Resolution: 5236x3840
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Abigayle Marks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 Inauguration
    2017 Inauguration

