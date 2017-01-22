A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers a 34-year-old man medevacked from the tanker Huemel 145 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2017 to emergency medical services at Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Miami, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 23:19
|Photo ID:
|3115797
|VIRIN:
|170122-G-G0107-003
|Resolution:
|5344x3006
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT