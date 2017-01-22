(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers a 34-year-old man medevacked from the tanker Huemel 145 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2017 to emergency medical services at Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Miami, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 23:19
    Photo ID: 3115797
    VIRIN: 170122-G-G0107-003
    Resolution: 5344x3006
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West
    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West
    Coast Guard medevacs man 145 miles southwest of Key West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Medivac
    Hoist
    EMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT