(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTC 17-03 [Image 9 of 42]

    NTC 17-03

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Diehm 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    Spc. Paul Leclaire of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, out of Fort Wainwright, AK participates in a combat exercise at the National Training Center on Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 16, 2017. 1st SBCT conducts annual training to develop Soldier readiness and resilience, while remaining prepared to deploy and conduct decisive action worldwide at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Diehm/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 20:46
    Photo ID: 3115532
    VIRIN: 170116-A-OZ910-126
    Resolution: 5616x3736
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTC 17-03 [Image 1 of 42], by SPC Rachel Diehm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03
    NTC 17-03

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    NTC
    combat camera
    airborne
    Army
    Ft. Irwin
    982nd
    rachel diehm
    NTCAK2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT