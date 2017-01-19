A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, pours a cup of hot coffee after completing a mission that lasted several hours in the cold and heavy rain during a training exercise, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 19, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:03 Photo ID: 3114940 VIRIN: 170119-A-LC197-030 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7.13 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hot coffee [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.