Obama hands over presidency to Trump at 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he waits to be announced onto the platform during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US