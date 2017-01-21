Inaugural parade

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Ceremonial Flight march by Freedom Plaza along Pennsylvania Avenue, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kalie Jones)

