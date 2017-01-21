(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sec Def Mattis greeted by CJCS Gen Dunford [Image 1 of 8]

    Sec Def Mattis greeted by CJCS Gen Dunford

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Myles Cullen 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    The 26th Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, arrives at the Pentagon on his first full day in the position in Arlington, VA, Jan. 21, 2017. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen (released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:15
    Photo ID: 3113220
    VIRIN: 170121-D-VO565-009
    Resolution: 3048x2034
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sec Def Mattis greeted by CJCS Gen Dunford [Image 1 of 8], by Myles Cullen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Joseph F. Dunford Jr.

