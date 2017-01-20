Former U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Stumpf, Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Kyle Carpenter, Medal of Honor recipient, exchange coins during a traditional Inaugural Day Medal of Honor breakfast held at the Reserve Officers Association headquarters in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 09:33
|Photo ID:
|3112798
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-EK876-002
|Resolution:
|2700x3470
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOH Recipients exchange coins [Image 1 of 3], by MSG Marisol Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
