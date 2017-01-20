(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MOH Recipients exchange coins [Image 2 of 3]

    MOH Recipients exchange coins

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Former U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Stumpf, Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Kyle Carpenter, Medal of Honor recipient, exchange coins during a traditional Inaugural Day Medal of Honor breakfast held at the Reserve Officers Association headquarters in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 09:33
    Photo ID: 3112798
    VIRIN: 170120-A-EK876-002
    Resolution: 2700x3470
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOH Recipients exchange coins [Image 1 of 3], by MSG Marisol Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

