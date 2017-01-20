MOH Recipients exchange coins

Former U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Stumpf, Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Kyle Carpenter, Medal of Honor recipient, exchange coins during a traditional Inaugural Day Medal of Honor breakfast held at the Reserve Officers Association headquarters in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Marisol Walker/Released)

