    379th ECS post office Airmen push parcels [Image 1 of 4]

    379th ECS post office Airmen push parcels

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Mail waits for departure as Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron post office process incoming and outgoing mail at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2016. These Airmen work day and night to process incoming and outgoing mail. Al Udeid AB post office Airmen maintain operations in five different sections: finance, receipt and dispatch, military control activity, official mail center and the parcel service center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 06:29
    Photo ID: 3112737
    VIRIN: 170121-F-SB162-0030
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 24.31 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECS post office Airmen push parcels [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

