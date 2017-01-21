379th ECS post office Airmen push parcels

Mail waits for departure as Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron post office process incoming and outgoing mail at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2016. These Airmen work day and night to process incoming and outgoing mail. Al Udeid AB post office Airmen maintain operations in five different sections: finance, receipt and dispatch, military control activity, official mail center and the parcel service center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

