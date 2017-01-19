(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 22]

    Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick McMahon, from the 116th Air Control Wing (ACW) Services Flight, Georgia Air National Guard (ANG), removes hot water from a pot while preparing dinner for joint-forces personnel supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., January 19, 2017. A team of 10 Airmen from the 116th ACW deployed with their Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer, or DRMKT. Working from FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, the team worked along side services teams from other ANG units across the nation preparing and serving meals to about 3,500 joint-force members per day deployed to the National Capital Region. In all, about 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, served with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen augmented the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 22], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

