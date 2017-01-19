Military Participates in 58th Presidential Inauguration

Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker salutes President Donald J. Trump during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DOD photo by U.S. Army Spc. William Lockwood)

