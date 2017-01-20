Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs soldiers help cover inauguration

Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs vision information branch develops product to highlight what the National Guard soldiers and their local and state partners are doing to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration Washington D.C. Jan. 20, 2017. The National Guard is serving several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

