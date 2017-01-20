(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs soldiers help cover inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon 

    DC National Guard

    Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs vision information branch develops product to highlight what the National Guard soldiers and their local and state partners are doing to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration Washington D.C. Jan. 20, 2017. The National Guard is serving several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:51
    Photo ID: 3111388
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-IT216-005
    Resolution: 5700x3900
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs soldiers help cover inauguration, by TSgt Daniel Gagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    emergency services
    National Guard
    traffic control
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    President Donald J. Trump
    Joint Task Force D.C. Public Affairs vision information branch
    crowd management
    logistics and ceremonial marching

