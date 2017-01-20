(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps Ready: War Ready [Image 1 of 8]

    Corps Ready: War Ready

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Hubert Delany 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Daniel Pena, a health care specialist assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, helps reinforce a security perimeter outside of an assault command post during Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C. An assault command post is a temporary base of operations that can be used to organize and control military operations in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

