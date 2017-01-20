Corps Ready: War Ready

Spc. Daniel Pena, a health care specialist assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, helps reinforce a security perimeter outside of an assault command post during Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C. An assault command post is a temporary base of operations that can be used to organize and control military operations in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

