Spc. Daniel Pena, a health care specialist assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, helps reinforce a security perimeter outside of an assault command post during Airborne assault training Jan. 19, 2017 at Luzon Drop Zone near Wargram, N.C. An assault command post is a temporary base of operations that can be used to organize and control military operations in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:46
|Photo ID:
|3111074
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-AM237-008
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps Ready: War Ready [Image 1 of 8], by PFC Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT