    Washington state engineers return from Middle East [Image 2 of 4]

    Washington state engineers return from Middle East

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Adam Holguin 

    Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Fort Bliss

    Soldiers assigned to the 176th Engineer Company complete their weapons turn in at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group moments after landing stateside after completing a nine month deployment in the Middle East, December 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:41
    Photo ID: 3111071
    VIRIN: 161223-A-CX902-003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.96 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington state engineers return from Middle East [Image 1 of 4], by Adam Holguin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Washington state engineers return from Middle East

    TAGS

    Seattle
    Al Asad Airbase
    176th Engineer Company
    Washington
    Training
    Directorate of Plans
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Mobilization and Security
    Washington State Army National Guard
    Tahir Airfield
    Camp Swift and Al-Taqaddum Airbase
    Staff Sgt Kyle Wilson
    Sgt Lawrence Softich
    Capt Brandon Buehler
    Capt Brandon Myers

