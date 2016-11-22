Soldiers assigned to the 176th Engineer Company complete their weapons turn in at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group moments after landing stateside after completing a nine month deployment in the Middle East, December 23.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:41
|Photo ID:
|3111071
|VIRIN:
|161223-A-CX902-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington state engineers return from Middle East [Image 1 of 4], by Adam Holguin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Washington state engineers return from Middle East
