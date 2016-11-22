Washington state engineers return from Middle East

Soldiers assigned to the 176th Engineer Company complete their weapons turn in at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group moments after landing stateside after completing a nine month deployment in the Middle East, December 23.

