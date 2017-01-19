(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keesler Family Child Care eliminates worry for reservists

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing

    Anita Hymes, Keesler Air Force Base Family Child Care coordinator poses for a photo in the FCC office Jan. 19. The FCC program provides 403rd Wing Citizen Airmen with childcare options while they support the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Air Force Reserve
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

