Anita Hymes, Keesler Air Force Base Family Child Care coordinator poses for a photo in the FCC office Jan. 19. The FCC program provides 403rd Wing Citizen Airmen with childcare options while they support the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:32 Photo ID: 3110371 VIRIN: 170119-F-VZ090-001 Resolution: 4450x2964 Size: 6.07 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler Family Child Care eliminates worry for reservists, by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.