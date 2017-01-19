Anita Hymes, Keesler Air Force Base Family Child Care coordinator poses for a photo in the FCC office Jan. 19. The FCC program provides 403rd Wing Citizen Airmen with childcare options while they support the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney)
This work, Keesler Family Child Care eliminates worry for reservists, by SSgt Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Keesler Family Child Care eliminates worry for reservists
