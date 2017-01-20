Keesler Family Child Care eliminates worry for reservists

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Parenthood almost completely guarantees some level of worrying. However, the Air Force Reserve has eliminated at least one element of worry for its Citizen Airmen parents by providing opportunities for free child care.



This care is available for children 2 weeks to 12 years old for all hours worked during a unit training assembly and for 16 hours before, during and after a deployment. Child care is also available when a reservist is required to work outside of the hours members purchase from their regular provider on or off base. For children older than 12, the child care is still available but for a fee.



For example, the Keesler Child Development Center and Youth Center are closed for Air Education and Training Command family days, but those days are not observed by the 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve Command tenant unit. Air reserve technicians who are required to work on those days qualify for free extended duty care, whether they’re in civilian or military status.



To apply for care during UTA’s visit the Family Child Care office located in room 204 of the Sablich Center to pick up the required application. They are open 8-11 a.m. weekdays or by appointment.



“The biggest thing is to get the application in a timely manner,” Anita Hymes, FCC program coordinator, said. “As soon as they know they’re going to need care they should come in and fill out the paperwork.”



Traditional reservists who can’t make it to the office during the week can email Hymes at anita.hymes@us.af.mil, and she will send a digital copy to complete. Reservists can apply for childcare up to three months in advance.



For children not already enrolled in childcare at Keesler, the FCC will also need copies of their up-to-date shot records. Hymes suggests checking with the 81st Medical Group’s immunization clinic to make sure shot records fulfil the requirements.



Once the application has been approved, the child will be scheduled with a provider for that month. Parents can contact the provider to schedule a time for the provider to meet their children.



“I work really hard to keep the children with the same provider each month for consistency and to make them feel comfortable,” Hymes said.



“It’s been good because I don’t have family down here,” Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Pena, 403rd Wing commander’s support staff said. “I’ve been using it for the last couple years, and I’d recommend it to other reservists.”



Pena also said that she used the same provider who cares for her son during UTAs when she left for a temporary duty assignment, and she felt comfortable going away and leaving her son with that provider.



“This program is a benefit because while they’re supporting the mission they don’t have to worry about their children, they know they’re safe,” Hymes said. “We do an extensive background check on the provider, spouse and school-aged children.”



Anyone interested in becoming an FCC provider can submit an application to attend the 32-hour training course. The course is provided quarterly or on an as-needed basis. The next class is scheduled for Feb. 7-10. Those interested in attending the February course should submit their application to Hymes by Feb. 3. The class covers business aspects, creating a learning environment, child development, child abuse detection, fire safety, nutrition and other childcare topics. Free childcare will be provided to training attendees on a space-available basis.



After the training is complete applicants will complete a family interview, home inspections and a panel review before they receive certification.



In accordance with AFI 34-144 residents in base or privatized housing who provide more than 10 hours of child care per week are required to be certified under this program.



Potential providers must have a high school diploma or GED, be 18 or older, able to read, write and speak English, physically and mentally able to provide care to children, undergo a background check, and maintain a $300,000 liability insurance policy.



“I’m always recruiting for providers, especially for special needs and the extended duty program,” Hymes said.



For more information on FCC services, to sign up or to become a provider call 228-377-5935.

