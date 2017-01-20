(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inaugural parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Inaugural parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Kalie Jones 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Marines, part of a joint service cordon, wait to render a farewell salute to President Barack H. Obama along Pennsylvania Avenue, during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kalie Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:43
    Photo ID: 3109768
    VIRIN: 170120-D-KH215-0024
    Resolution: 5543x3696
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural parade [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Kalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Inaugural parade
    Inaugural parade
    Inaugural parade
    Inaugural parade
    Inaugural parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    POTUS
    Parade
    Washington D.C.
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT