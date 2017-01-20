(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    South Carolina National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard assisted the Transportation Security Administration with checking bags at access points to the National Mall in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in the District of Columbia, Jan. 20, 2017. Approximately 30 Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard joined the more than 7,500 citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from about 40 states and territories in the Nation's capital to provide support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in the District of Columbia, Jan. 20, 2017. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is at the request of the local civilian authorities, as well as federal government partners. This support ensures that the hundreds of thousands of expected spectators will be able to move around smoothly and safely before, during and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 12:08
    Photo ID: 3109536
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-AW330-013
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jessica Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    POTUS
    Presidential Inauguration
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    SCNG
    inauguration2017
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Presidential Inauguration 2017
    58 Presidential Inauguration

