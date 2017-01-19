(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera to appear in Brooklyn federal court on allegations of leading a continuing criminal enterprise, other drug-related charges

    Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera to appear in Brooklyn federal court on allegations of leading a continuing criminal enterprise, other drug-related charges

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Charles Reed 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

    BROOKLYN, New York – Federal authorities announced Friday that Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, known by various aliases including, “El Chapo,” will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico. Guzman Loera arrived in New York late Thursday under heavy escort by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other authorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    DEA
    HSI
    extradition
    El Chapo

