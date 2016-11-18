Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium

Lower enlisted Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Benelux each take a turn stepping up to one of the new Benelux Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and speaking a request, such as to make sure they are cared for and fed, or treated with respect, or kept informed, or to be led wisely during U.S. Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. This portion of the ceremony is called “A Soldier’s Request”

(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

