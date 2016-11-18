Army Garrison Benelux NCO Induction Ceremony SHAPE Belgium

U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Gary D. Oliver, U.S. Army HQ USANATO, lights a blue candle, during Army Garrison Benelux Non Commissioned Officers (NCO) Induction Ceremony hosted by 39th Signal Battalion in Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) main Building auditorium, Mons, Belgium, 18 Nov. 2016. The red candle represents valor, the white honor and integrity, and the blue vigilance.

(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

