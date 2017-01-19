Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 01:52 Photo ID: 3108478 VIRIN: 170119-F-NI989-003 Resolution: 4633x3093 Size: 3.08 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Citizen Airmen answer call to service [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.