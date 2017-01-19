Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Whitten, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions systems specialist, is one of about 300 Airmen who volunteered to serve on a short-notice deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 01:52
|Photo ID:
|3108478
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-NI989-003
|Resolution:
|4633x3093
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Citizen Airmen answer call to service [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
