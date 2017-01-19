(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizen Airmen answer call to service [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Whitten, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions systems specialist, is one of about 300 Airmen who volunteered to serve on a short-notice deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 01:52
    Photo ID: 3108478
    VIRIN: 170119-F-NI989-003
    Resolution: 4633x3093
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen answer call to service [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

