Digging in

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists with 95th Chemical Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division dig fighting positions at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Jan. 19, 2017. The 1st Stryker Brigade is certifying their combat readiness for potential future operations in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady)

