(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists [Image 2 of 2]

    Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Delcore 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170120-N-EC644-019 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jordan Carrion (right), from Roby, Texas, attached to Naval Air Facility Misawa's (NAFM) Security Department, recites the oath of enlistment from Lt. William Templet (left), NAFM's Security Officer, during his reenlistment. Carrion reenlisted in the Navy for four more years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Delcore/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3108412
    VIRIN: 170120-N-EC644-019
    Resolution: 1812x1019
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ROBY, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists [Image 1 of 2], by SCPO Ryan Delcore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists
    Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa
    NAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT