Roby, Texas Sailor Reenlists

170120-N-EC644-019 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jordan Carrion (right), from Roby, Texas, attached to Naval Air Facility Misawa's (NAFM) Security Department, recites the oath of enlistment from Lt. William Templet (left), NAFM's Security Officer, during his reenlistment. Carrion reenlisted in the Navy for four more years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Delcore/Released)

