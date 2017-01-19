AFMC Commander speaks to Team Robins

Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks to members of Team Robins during her commanders call at the Museum of Aviation Century of Flight Hangar Jan. 18, 2017. During the commanders call, the general discussed the AFMC Strategic Plan, released in 2016, which established the following four goals: Increase AFMC's agility in order to best support the Air Force enterprise; Bolster trust and confidence of those AFMC serves; Drive cost-effectiveness into the capabilities the command provides; and, Recruit, develop and retain a diverse, high-performing and resilient team. In closing the general told the audience, "Thanks for what you do. It makes me proud to be a part of Air Force Materiel Command." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

