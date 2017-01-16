(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Waikiki MLK Parade provides reminder of unity

    Waikiki MLK Parade provides reminder of unity

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    HONOLULU — Members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band march in the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade in Waikiki, Jan. 16, 2017. The parade, which ran from Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiolani Park, included a unity rally. Attendees at the rally partook in food and entertainment at Kapiolani Park. The Hawaii Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition annually coordinates the parade and rally. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)

    This work, Waikiki MLK Parade provides reminder of unity [Image 1 of 2], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Waikiki MLK parade provides reminder of unity

    TAGS

    Jr.
    Martin Luther King
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    MLK Day
    Jr. Holiday Parade and Unity Rally

