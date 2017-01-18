(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Long Time Volunteer Awarded Illinois Military Medal of Merit

    Long Time Volunteer Awarded Illinois Military Medal of Merit

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Dr. Michael Ayers receives a standing ovation after Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard presented him with the State of Illinois Military Medal of Merit for helping the Illinois National Guard through his many years of volunteer service, Jan. 18, at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois. Ayers served as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Illinois Employer Support to the Guard, and Reserves Committee Chair and on the Illinois National Guard’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy advisory board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Adams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Time Volunteer Awarded Illinois Military Medal of Merit [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Illinois
    ESGR

