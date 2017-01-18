Dr. Michael Ayers receives a standing ovation after Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard presented him with the State of Illinois Military Medal of Merit for helping the Illinois National Guard through his many years of volunteer service, Jan. 18, at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois. Ayers served as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Illinois Employer Support to the Guard, and Reserves Committee Chair and on the Illinois National Guard’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy advisory board. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Adams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:41 Photo ID: 3107670 VIRIN: 160118-Z-FI215-002 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 483.36 KB Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Time Volunteer Awarded Illinois Military Medal of Merit [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.