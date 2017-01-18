(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of Barb Hall [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of Barb Hall

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170118-N-SH284-082 KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 18, 2017) Congressman Derek Kilmer and Rear Adm. Fritz Roegge, commander, Submarine Force, Pacific Fleet, address the audience during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Barb Hall at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport. The newly opened facility, for taking care of unmanned underwater vehicles, is the first of its kind in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3105796
    VIRIN: 170118-N-SH284-082
    Resolution: 3441x2294
    Size: 968.65 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of Barb Hall [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Keyport
    Sailors
    Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor
    Navy Region Northwest
    NPASE NW
    PO2 Vaughan Dill
    Barb Hall

