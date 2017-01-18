Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of Barb Hall

170118-N-SH284-082 KEYPORT, Wash. (Jan. 18, 2017) Congressman Derek Kilmer and Rear Adm. Fritz Roegge, commander, Submarine Force, Pacific Fleet, address the audience during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Barb Hall at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport. The newly opened facility, for taking care of unmanned underwater vehicles, is the first of its kind in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

