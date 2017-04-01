U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron C. Edmond says he is truly honored and humbled to be supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration as a part of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR). His service-driven background has prepared him for this historic event, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

Date Taken: 01.04.2017
Date Posted: 01.17.2017
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC L'Erin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.