    Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. L'Erin Wynn 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron C. Edmond says he is truly honored and humbled to be supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration as a part of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR). His service-driven background has prepared him for this historic event, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.

