U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron C. Edmond says he is truly honored and humbled to be supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration as a part of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR). His service-driven background has prepared him for this historic event, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3102104
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-CH409-0001
|Resolution:
|2964x3156
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SOMERSET, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC L'Erin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT