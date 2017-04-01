Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Edmond is what the Navy refers to as a yeoman, an enlisted sailor who performs administrative and clerical work. This may sound of minimal importance to the task of inaugurating the 45th command in chief; however, all personnel play an essential role in the smooth and peaceful transfer of power, no matter how far behind-the-scenes. Working in the administration section of the JTF-NCR, to include accounting for manpower and personnel, is no exception.



In a joint environment like the JTF-NCR, a yeoman is responsible for more than 800 military personnel all while being tasked with drafting personal and professional correspondence, protocol, honors and ceremonies, and preparing travel orders, just to name a few of the numerous tasks.



But the Somerset, New Jersey, native is no stranger to being of service. Edmond enlisted to further expand his service background. As a high school student, Edmond became a member of the Eagle Scout Class of 2011 after earning the Boy Scouts of America's highest award. He also received the President's Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama for his Eagle Scout service project.



Edmond's volunteer resume also includes work with Sister’s Network, a local breast cancer awareness organization, and he is actively involved in politics and citizen engagement.



"I recently graduated from the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy this past November and completed their nine-week program offered to the citizens of Prince William County," said Edmond. "In service to others, I serve food to the homeless in my local community through the Streetlight Ministry and I participate in the D.C. Honor Flight Program welcoming our nation’s [World War II] heroes at Ronald Reagan National Airport."



Prior to his current assignment, while at the Navy Reserve Military Sealift Command Headquarters at the Washington Navy Yard, Edmond served as the unit’s department yeoman, leading efforts with pertinent administrative matters and resulting in an early promotion to Petty Officer 3rd Class.



Edmond recognizes the importance of his mission at JTF-NCR and said that he is proud to be a part of a new chapter in American History with new frontiers, challenges, achievements and bold agendas that our nation will pursue.



"This is definitely a huge opportunity to represent my branch with the utmost honor, courage and commitment, and to contribute to our nation with my military service," said Edmond. "This will be a highlight in my Navy career and a memory I won’t soon forget."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:44 Story ID: 220478 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: FAIRFAX, VA, US Hometown: SOMERSET, NJ, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service-driven Yeoman supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC L'Erin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.