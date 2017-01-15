Members of the District of Columbia Metropolitian Police drive down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Genesis Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 13:53 Photo ID: 3101601 VIRIN: 170115-D-MN612-0025 Resolution: 4307x3016 Size: 5.39 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inauguration Rehearsal [Image 1 of 3], by PV2 Genesis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.