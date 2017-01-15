Members of the District of Columbia Metropolitian Police drive down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Genesis Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 13:53
|Photo ID:
|3101601
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-MN612-0025
|Resolution:
|4307x3016
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inauguration Rehearsal [Image 1 of 3], by PV2 Genesis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
