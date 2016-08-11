U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Jonathan Towne, the drum major in the band, poses for a photo while wearing his ceremonial bearskin hat, Nov. 9, 2016.
This year's inauguration will be Towne's eighth and final one as a member of the Coast Guard Band. As the drum major, Towne will lead the band as they march in the 45th presidential Inauguration.
Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3101029
|VIRIN:
|161108-G-EK967-703
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Hometown:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Jonathan Towne [Image 1 of 14], by PO2 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT