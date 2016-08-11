U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Jonathan Towne, the drum major in the band, poses for a photo while wearing his ceremonial bearskin hat, Nov. 9, 2016.



This year's inauguration will be Towne's eighth and final one as a member of the Coast Guard Band. As the drum major, Towne will lead the band as they march in the 45th presidential Inauguration.



Official U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm.

